La La Explains Why Nas Is The Only Rapper In Her Top 5

Prior to dominating as a host for MTV and long before landing starring roles on hit series’ Power and BMF, La La Anthony had dreams of being a rapper—credited to her influence, Nas, and her love of Hip-Hop.

“It was serious. As a teenager, I really thought that’s what I was going to do,” Anthony explained to All Hip-Hop during a recent interview. “But my career, my life took a lot of different twists and turns. I’m still happy to do what I’m doing, and I’m still in the music business. It’s great to still be able to be in the entertainment music business in a different capacity.”

Though her desire to be the next female emcee never panned out, the mother of one expressed that her love of the Queensbridge legend led him to become the sole rapper in her top 5 list.

La La Anthony and Nas attend the “Nas: Time Is Illmatic” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“…Everybody knows that. I don’t think there’s anybody—Nas is 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for me. When it comes to lyricists and MCs and everything, I’ve been a Nas fan since I was 14, 15 years old.”

Later, the beloved actress highlighted her deep-rooted love of rap. “I always say Hip-Hop is the soundtrack to my life. I started my career as an intern because I was such a fan of Hip-Hop, that I wanted to be around music all the time. I started interning when I was 16 years old at a radio station, just to be around music and my favorite artists. Just be able to embody that.”

Watch the full interview below.