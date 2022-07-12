The Alchemist Confirms Upcoming Collaborative Project With Larry June

DJ Alchemist performs during the VICELAND launch party at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 25, 2016 in New York City.

Rising star rapper, Larry June and legendary producer, The Alchemist have both been on musical hot-streaks, dropping projects at a consistent pace over the past few years. However, the two artists are now joining forces for a collaborative effort.

Announcing the news on Monday (July 11), The Alchemist took to Instagram to announce that they will link up on an upcoming body of work. Using a clip from Larry June’s recently released The Orange Print Tour Documentary, The Alchemist included a snippet that played an unspecified track featuring vocals from June and production from Al’, himself.

“Larry x ALC loading,” The Alchemist typed on his Instagram post, confirming the collaborative LP. “This is a clip from The Orange Print Tour Documentary out now on youtube. Shot by MIGGS.”

On the plane writing to these @Alchemist beats… yep the time has come ?? — GOOD JOB LARRY ? (@LarryJuneTFM) September 15, 2021

Larry June had previously alluded to a collab project being in the works between the artists back in September 2021, so it’s great to finally get confirmation that LP will be coming sooner than later.

The Alchemist’s most recent collaborative project was released with Curren$y, entitled Continuance in February 2022. The thirteen-track album featured guest appearances from Boldy James, Havoc, Styles P, Babyface Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and Larry June.

June had previously released 2 P’z In A Pod, a collaboration album with Jay Worthy & LNDN DRGS, in March 2022.