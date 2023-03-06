LaTocha Scott Unveils New Gospel Single “Stay With Me” During ‘Queens Of R&B’ Premiere

On Sunday (March 5), LaTocha Scott of Xscape released “Stay With Me,” the lead single from her new gospel album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, under her solo deal with Motown Gospel.

The single’s debut arrived on the same night as the premiere of Queens Of R&B—the new limited series with her group members and SWV. The simultaneous drop sparked a bit of controversy on Twitter considering the 49-year-old is seen as conniving in the series.

Regarding the record and its music video, Scott explained in a statement, “The video concept is a live performance of me renewing my vows to God asking him to continue to stay with me. I wanted the video to be a live performance because that is what I am most comfortable with and I feel like that is where I connect with my fans the most.”

The LP is slated for release on Good Friday (April 7). When speaking on the transition from R&B to gospel, she added, “It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music. It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

Following the Queens Of R&B premiere, fans are naming Scott as the “common denominator” behind Xscape’s recent turmoil.

That internal tension was displayed both on the show and in-person when the singer brought up a heated argument between herself, her younger sister/fellow group member Tamika, and their mother, Gloria. The scene is the last of the series premiere and shows Gloria attempting to mediate their sisterly quarrel. However, the altercation about money and body-shaming led to their mother requesting Bravo producers to cut the cameras for her family’s sake.

Watch the full episode below.