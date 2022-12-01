LaTocha Scott Of Xscape Ditched Tour To Take On Solo Deal, Kandi Claims

(L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kandi Burruss is setting the record straight on Xscape group mate LaTocha Scott passing on their upcoming tour

On Saturday (Nov. 26), the ladies announced an upcoming show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena featuring Dru Hill, Bobby Brown, 112, Silk and Shai. Fans flooded the iconic R&B group members’ official Instagram accounts with both excitement and questions about why LaTocha was missing from the flyer.

One fan commented on Burruss’ account, “Why y’all mistreating the other member of the group and stopping her bag [?]”

Kandi responded with, “I really hate that you believe that. She got a solo deal back in the summer & started saying she wasn’t available for shows. You will see when the tv show comes out.”

The group’s forthcoming TV show is reportedly a series with R&B group SWV for Bravo. The “Understanding” group did have a mini-series before titled Xscape Still Kicking It, which aired on the network in 2017 for one season.

Reportedly, Mona Scott-Young/Monami Productions will be producing the show and has described it as “a high-stakes limited series that will reveal how much is at stake for LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons as they navigate varying stages of their lives, both personally and professionally.”

Mentioning the series again, Kandi replied to another comment that insinuated that LaTocha was pulling the “same antics” that she did years ago.

“LaTocha pulling them same antics she did in the 90’s,” a fan claimed. “Separating herself from the group trying to work on a solo career that never works out for her [rolling eyes emoji].”

“She definitely has a solo deal,” Kandi declared. “It will be on the tv show. It’s already been filmed. & you are right she definitely can still do stuff with us. It’s her choice when she’s not a part of the shows.”

Kandi recently called out LaTocha for using a completely different stylist at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Red Carpet, causing obvious tension between the group members.

According to the 49-year-old, she didn’t “get the memo” to stay in the same color scheme. However, Kandi shut down her claims when she commented to LaTocha saying, “@Iamlatocha the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group.”

She added, “You chose to separate yourself do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to out out false narratives.”

LaTocha later made an Instagram post explaining her side for the wardrobe mixup and why she will not be touring with the Lady Of Soul Award recipients — in which she blames a promoter she isn’t too fond of.

She wrote: “First off, I’d like to apologize to all of the fans. It’s so unfortunate that I have to tell my truth this way. However, in this new space, I won’t be silenced by who has the bigger following. If I don’t say anything I’m dragged, and if I do say something I’m dragged. So here it goes… Me having my own stylist initially came when the group was at odds with the original stylist about being over charged.”

LaTocha continued: “The group as a whole felt a way about it, so when they decided to use him again, I had already made the decision to work with someone else to avoid the confusion. We’ve done 3 shows together that my stylist styled me and the other ladies wore looks by their stylist, which were all in sync just like the performance look from the awards. My stylist and their stylist was in contact all week about the performance look, so I don’t see how the same info wasn’t shared for the carpet. Had any of my “sisters” come to my defense, it wouldn’t have gone this far. Instead, they watched me being dragged on the internet as if l’m the problem or this was done intentionally, which is untrue!!

“The reason I am not doing the tour is because the promoter the girls are on tour with threatened my husband’s life. The promoter was initially brought to the table by my husband for a few shows. Two of the ladies had COVID on the show dates, so my sister and I performed alone in ATL and the other show we had to pull out of. That’s where the deal went left over a situation that could have been resolved!!” she added before declaring “I choose FAMILY and LOYALTY over EVERYTHING.”