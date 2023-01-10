LaTocha Scott Of Xscape Signs With Motown Gospel

LaTocha Scott of Xscape performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LaTocha Scott of Xscape is starting a new musical era. The 49-year-old vocal talent has inked an exclusive license agreement with Motown Gospel through her own label, Made Girl Music.

“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music,” expressed LaTocha in a press statement. “It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

The journey takes the singer back to her roots at Mt. Olive Church of God in Holiness, in her hometown of College Park, Ga.

Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“A hallmark of LaTocha’s successful career has been her love for gospel music and her strong personal connection to the Black church,” explained Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director, of Motown Gospel. “I am excited for her fans—long-standing and new—to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”

EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel, added “LaTocha has one of the most recognized voices in R&B, but she also has staying power and manages to maintain relevance in a marketplace that doesn’t always allow for that. I can’t wait for her fans to hear what she’s been working on.”

LaTocha Scott of Xscape performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Fans anticipating the acclaimed singer’s gospel debut can expect new music to be released this year. As a member of the legacy R&B group Xscape, LaTocha was honored alongside Kandi Burris, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sister Tamika Scott with the Lady Of Soul award during the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Accepting the honor, the girl group performed a medley of their fan-favorite hits including “My Little Secret,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Tonight” and “Understanding.” Watch below.