Latto Radiates “Big Energy” At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Introduced by Diddy as the first female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum, the lively host named “Big Energy” his theme song as Latto appeared on stage. Stepping out in a white and silver bustier adorned with gems and low-rise sparkly, sheer pants, Latto was joined by dancers in matching silver unitards to bring her chart-topping hit to life. The 23-year-old rapper switched back and forth between delivering her lyrics and hitting choreography alongside her dancers, sometimes doing both.

“Billboard I need y’all on your feet right now,” she said as the lively performance ended, entering a platform that mirrored the cover art on her latest album 777.

Latto at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho for Billboard

Latto was nominated at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for Top Rap Female Artist, with Megan Thee Stallion taking the category.

“Big Energy” was released by Latto ahead of 777 after she previewed the track at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. With a steady ascension, the song, which samples Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs on April 9, 2022, after a remix featuring Carey herself and DJ Khaled was issued on March 28. Currently, “Big Energy’ sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 14, after peaking at No. 3. The upbeat track has spent 28 weeks on the chart.

Watch Latto’s performance of “Big Energy” below.