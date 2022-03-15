Latto Reveals ‘777’ Album Release Date And Cover Art

Latto has shared new details for her anticipated album 777. Informing fans via social media, the self-proclaimed Queen Of Da Souf revealed the project is set to release on March 25 with a daring cover. On the album artwork, Latto is centered, elevated on a bullseye wearing all white and a platinum blonde wig. She is surrounded by knives, seemingly thrown at her and having missed their target.

“I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally,” she explained on Twitter, continuing, “the music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!” Latto added in an additional tweet, “My heart beating so fast I was nervous to post but I’m ready for this next chapter!!!!! Let’s go!”

777 The Album.

March 25th. pic.twitter.com/DEKuk0M2Tu — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) March 15, 2022

Back in June 2021, “The Biggest” rapper shared with VIBE her intent with the landmark project. “It’s a lot more time and effort that goes into it. This will be my debut album with a major label. It’s a lot riding on it. A lot of pressure but it ain’t nothing I can’t handle,” she explained at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.

Ahead of 777‘s release, Latto has not only issued “Big Energy” but she’s also released “Wheelie” featuring 21 Savage, which borrows from Juicy J’s “Slob On My Knob” and La Chat’s “Slob On My Cat.” The 23-year-old musician also hopped on a remix for Omeretta The Great’s viral “Sorry Not Sorry” to represent her native Clayton County, Ga.

Check out “Wheelie” featuring 21 Savage below.