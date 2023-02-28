Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Latto Addresses Haters After “Lottery” Debuts At No. 83 On Billboard Hot 100

"U sitting on ur dreams I'm living mine! Beat it!"

Latto at American Music Awards, wearing a light brown dress.
Latto speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Latto is in good spirits after her Lu Kala-assisted track “Lottery” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, not everyone was happy—so the 24-year-old took the time to address her naysayers. The RCA artist was in the midst of celebrating the record debuting at No. 83 on the chart when a fan threw some negativity her way.

“You’re [No. 83] and you’re celebrating. Girl you’re really ridiculous,” a user said via Twitter in a now-deleted post. “In your place I won’t do that and you dare to say you’re a flourishing rapper.”

The “Big Energy” rapper caught the tweet before it was taken down, and gave the user a piece of her mind. “You’re not in my place & never will be bookie leave De-Lu Lu land!” the Columbus, Ohio rapper said in quote tweet. “Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud PLEASE lemme see u do it den sh*t! U sitting on ur dreams I’m living mine! Beat it!”

Latto at Pre-GRAMMY gala wearing a Black dress. ; Adam22 at GloToven listening party, wearing a Black t-shirt, Black jacket, and Black hat.
Related Story

Latto Blasts NoJumper's Adam22 After False Omegle Story

Another user, who notably brands themselves as a Nicki Minaj stan account, quoted Latto and wrote “Your first entry in a year” with a laughing emoji and celebratory emoji. The 777 artist quoted them back, replying “Your first- nvm.” It is unclear what she ultimately stopped herself from saying, but given her previous back and forth with the “Super Freaky Girl” artist on Twitter, she likely did not want to rile up the Barbz.

Back in October 2022, the two rappers blasted one another on Twitter after Nicki was upset she did not receive any rap GRAMMY nominations for “Super Freaky Girl” because it was considered a pop record by the Recording Academy. Meanwhile, Latto’s “Big Energy” was a viable contender for the rap categories despite the artist herself previously labeling it a pop song. Their back-and-forth shifted from music to having ghostwriters to personal jabs, many of which the Queens rapper soon deleted.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad