Latto Addresses Haters After “Lottery” Debuts At No. 83 On Billboard Hot 100

Latto is in good spirits after her Lu Kala-assisted track “Lottery” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, not everyone was happy—so the 24-year-old took the time to address her naysayers. The RCA artist was in the midst of celebrating the record debuting at No. 83 on the chart when a fan threw some negativity her way.

“You’re [No. 83] and you’re celebrating. Girl you’re really ridiculous,” a user said via Twitter in a now-deleted post. “In your place I won’t do that and you dare to say you’re a flourishing rapper.”

The “Big Energy” rapper caught the tweet before it was taken down, and gave the user a piece of her mind. “You’re not in my place & never will be bookie leave De-Lu Lu land!” the Columbus, Ohio rapper said in quote tweet. “Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud PLEASE lemme see u do it den sh*t! U sitting on ur dreams I’m living mine! Beat it!”

You’re not in my place & never will be bookie leave De-Lu Lu land! Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud PLEASE lemme see u do it den smut! U sitting on ur dreams I’m living mine! Beat it! https://t.co/5KNviFKtxU — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) February 28, 2023

Another user, who notably brands themselves as a Nicki Minaj stan account, quoted Latto and wrote “Your first entry in a year” with a laughing emoji and celebratory emoji. The 777 artist quoted them back, replying “Your first- nvm.” It is unclear what she ultimately stopped herself from saying, but given her previous back and forth with the “Super Freaky Girl” artist on Twitter, she likely did not want to rile up the Barbz.

Back in October 2022, the two rappers blasted one another on Twitter after Nicki was upset she did not receive any rap GRAMMY nominations for “Super Freaky Girl” because it was considered a pop record by the Recording Academy. Meanwhile, Latto’s “Big Energy” was a viable contender for the rap categories despite the artist herself previously labeling it a pop song. Their back-and-forth shifted from music to having ghostwriters to personal jabs, many of which the Queens rapper soon deleted.