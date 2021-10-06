Latto Brings “Big Energy” To The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Stage

Latto brought the biggest energy to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage performing her latest record “Big Energy.” She began her performance with a rendition of her song “Soufside” in homage to her hometown of Atlanta. With a map of Georgia on display, the 22-year-old artist stood center-stage in a dramatic red sequined ensemble and sharp red stiletto nails as she clutched the microphone.

She stood stationary as she delivered the lyrical track representing Atlanta.

Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 01, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

As “Soufside” faded out, the bottom, feathered portion of Latto’s gown proved to be a group of dancers who hopped up to deliver her latest single, “Big Energy,” which samples Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” issued in 1995, three years before the 22-year-old rapper was born. She previously previewed the song during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The fun, upbeat song is a different pace for Latto, as she gears up to enter a new career level. The “Muwop” rapper shared with VIBE during the 2021 BET Awards red carpet that her major-label debut album is in the works.

“I’ve been rapping since a kid, a real jit, so just to be here, after watching it on TV is everything,” she said.

She continued, “It’s a lot more time and effort that goes into it. This will be my debut album with a major label. It’s a lot riding on it. A lot of pressure but it ain’t nothing I can’t handle.”

Watch Latto perform “Big Energy” and “Soufside” at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards above and check out the official video for “Big Energy” below.