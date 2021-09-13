Latto Debuts “Big Energy” During MTV VMAs Extended Stage Performance

Atlanta rapper Latto took to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Extended Play Stage to preview her upcoming single “Big Energy.” The 22-year-old also performed “Muwop” as she shined on stage alongside her team of dancers. Although her act was only briefly aired during the annual event’s live broadcast, the full sets were shared on YouTube.

The “Bi*ch From Da Souf” rapper graced the stage in a blinged-out ensemble and platinum blonde wig, switching up between rapping and letting the track play as she danced alongside equally dazzling women. Latto delivered two energetic performances on-stage including a new song with nostalgic clout.

Her “Big Energy” performance kicked off with the familiar sound of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” originally released in 1995. The brief show featured Latto rapping in television-appropriate lyrics, “Bad chick, I could be yo’ fantasy / I can tell you got big, big energy.” However, a more explicit preview was shared by the rapper on her Instagram account, teasing a Sept. 24 release date.

Her second performance was a lively showing of her fan-favorite hit “Muwop.” Like the aforementioned upcoming single, the song samples a throwback joint, this time in Gucci Mane’s 2007 hit “Freaky Girl.” The 1017 head honcho is featured on the official track, however did not take the stage with Latto during her VMAs performance. Latto showcased provocative facial expressions and seductive dance moves while rapping along to her sex-positive track.

After officially changing her stage name, “The Biggest” artist is ready to enter a new era of her career. While on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards, Latto shared with VIBE that her major-label debut album is in the works.

Latto performs on July 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Sprite

“I’ve been rapping since a kid, a real jit, so just to be here, after watching it on TV is everything,” she said.

She continued, “It’s a lot more time and effort that goes into it. This will be my debut album with a major label. It’s a lot riding on it. A lot of pressure but it ain’t nothing I can’t handle.”

Watch Latto perform “Big Energy” above and “Muwop” below at the 2021 MTV VMAs.