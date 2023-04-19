Latto’s “Big Energy” Was Originally Written For Cardi B Who “Never Got To Hear It”

As a guest on the See, The Thing Is… podcast, songwriter Theron Thomas shared the origin story of Latto’s chart-topping record “Big Energy.” In the conversation, he reveals the track was first penned with Cardi B in mind, however plans changed.

“We went to Hawaii, I wrote it to that beat and met Latto, and she was like, ‘Yeah man, you know, I want to do some crossover sh*t,’” he explained. “When I meet an artist and they tell me they want to do something, it’s like, okay cool. Cardi never got to hear it. We didn’t get it to her.”

He continued to explain how he wrote a “shell” of the song, with the 24-year-old adding her own style and flair to the verses and words, saying the rap star “made it better.”

“Big Energy” premiered at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on the Extended Play stage ahead of its official release. The song steadily rose on the Billboard charts, becoming Latto’s most successful single to date. With an official remix featuring Mariah Carey, “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The Grammy nomination was the source for a riff between Latto and Nicki Minaj after the Queens native declared that “Big Energy” should compete in the pop categories alongside her own hit record “Super Freaky Girl.”

Kodak Black also shared disdain for the song being recognized in rap spaces after “Big Energy” was named Song Of The Year at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.