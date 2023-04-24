Latto Clears Up “Put It On The Floor” Bar About Coi Leray’s Body

Latto has made it clear that her bar in “Put It On Da Floor” mentioning Coi Leray’s body was taken the wrong way.

The Georgia-native cleared the air over the weekend after the “Blick Blick” rapper expressed her disdain for the lyric that goes, “Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.”

During weekend two of Coachella, Latto took time at the end of performing the alleged diss song to say, “Ay, Coi Leray I love your body baby.” See below.

? | Latto clarifies it’s all love with Coi Leray during #Coachella weekend two.



“Aye Coi, Btw I love yo body baby” pic.twitter.com/GX0UYMIcrR — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) April 24, 2023

“Latto bye. Here you go [talking] about my body,” Leray initially tweeted after the song was performed during weekend one of Coachella. “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this sh*t is never-ending.”

After a series of more tweets, Coi Leray had a change of heart as she admitted that she “overreacted.”

On Saturday (April 22), the “Players” rhymer tweeted and deleted, “Maybe I over reacted idk. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. Specially if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention bi**hes you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs.”

Coi added in a follow up tweet, “It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me. Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment.”

It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me. Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment ??? — Coi (@coi_leray) April 24, 2023

During Latto’s “Lattochella” performance, she showed love to other women who rap, including Saweetie, Lola Brooke, and TiaCorine.

“I was bringing @YungMiami305 out too but she was stuck in traffic,” Latto explained, to which Miami responded online, “I’m so annoyed and aggravated I can scream I dead ass have to reset I hate missing moments I can’t get back.”

“Don’t worry sis it’ll be bigger & better next time go have a fckn ball #TeamMiami 4LLLL ,” Latto added.

Hear Latto’s “Leave It On Da Floor” below and her clearing up the Coi Leray bar above.