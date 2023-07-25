Latto Earns Career-First No. 1 With Jung Kook Collaboration “Seven”

Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California.

Latto’s ascension to superstardom continues as she earns her biggest chart achievement yet. The 24-year-old rapper debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the first time with Korean pop star Jung Kook for their “Seven” collaboration.

“Seven” marks not only her first Hot 100 No. 1, but also made her the first rapper to sit on top of the all-genre U.S. chart this year.

Per Billboard, the track earned 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience, and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles sold from its release on July 14 through July 20. “Seven” also debuted at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No. 4 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

“While I was looking for a rapper who would fit well with ‘Seven,’ one of the producers recommended Latto, and we ended up working together. [Latto’s] verse fits the vibe of the song perfectly, and Latto’s favorite number is seven!” explained Jung Kook to Rolling Stone UK of working with the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Latto’s previous peak on the Hot 100 came in April 2022 when her hit record “Big Energy” was ranked No. 3. Earlier this year, the Georgia representative’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B hit the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 13 in June. Additionally, the pop-heavy “Lottery” with Lu Kala debuted at No. 83 earlier this year.

