Latto Says She Is Working On New Music: “She’s Coming. She’s In Album Mode”

Atlanta rapper Latto revealed she is working on her debut album. During the 2021 BET Awards, she opened up with VIBE on the red carpet about her career, being nominated, and more. Wearing a perfectly fitted orange gown and platform heels, Latto was anxious for the show to begin. The 22-year-old was nominated for ‘Best New Artist,’ which was awarded to R&B singer Giveon during the annual ceremony.

“I’ve been rapping since a kid, a real jit, so just to be here, after watching it on TV is everything,” she said.

Latto continued to share that after years of rapping, her debut album is officially in the works.

“She’s coming. She’s in album mode,” she shared, referring to herself. The unnamed LP is due later this year.

“It’s a lot more time and effort that goes into it. This will be my debut album with a major label. It’s a lot riding on it. A lot of pressure but it ain’t nothing I can’t handle.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQpdDILFSgh/

Continuing down the carpet, Latto and veteran rapper Lil Kim greeted each other on the carpet, seemingly for the first time. Latto overwhelmed with emotion almost came to tears during the full-circle moment. The two women shared a smiling hug and stepped back in awe of each other.

“Oh, my God, I’m nervous,” Latto exclaimed to the Hardcore rapper. “Wow,” she continued.

“Don’t make me cry,” Lil Kim responded.

Latto is not new to the rap game, however, she recently initiated a new era to her career. Formally known as Miss Mulatto, and then simply Mulatto, the rapper faced criticism for the historical implications of her stage name. Despite standing proudly in her talent and brand, she decided to change her name to Latto and continues to refer to herself as Big Latto on Wax. She made the big reveal as a rapper should, by releasing a new song.

On May 21, she released “The Biggest” her first track under her new shortened moniker.

“How you choose a name like that in a world where your people getting killed? I jumped off the porch at number eight, the name was given, if you knew the case. I was too young for the debate, but now I take the blame for my mistakes” she raps on the introspective track.

If the song is a signifier of what’s to come, listeners can anticipate an unapologetic, ambitious Latto leaning into her lyrical skills. Check out the song below: