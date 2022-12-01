Latto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard Charts

Latto attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Latto has been named the Top New Artist of 2022 — including all genres — according to Billboard charts. The 23-year-old rapper also claimed the title of Top New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. Her breakthrough track “Big Energy” also came out on top.

The nostalgic song ranked No. 1 on the year-end R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales, and Rhythmic Airplay Songs recaps.

Rapper Latto attends Femme It Forward: Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

As Top New Artist, the self-proclaimed Queen Of Da Souf follows in the footsteps of some of music’s biggest names. Pop star Olivia Rodrigo claimed the accolade in 2021, Roddy Ricch in 2020, Billie Eilish in 2019, Cardi B in 2018, and Lil Uzi Vert in 2017.

For Latto, the recognition is well deserved, as 2022 stands as her most successful year by the numbers. “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after a remix featuring Mariah Carey and featuring DJ Khaled boosted the track’s popularity. The song continued to spend 37 consecutive weeks in the top 40.

Additionally, Latto’s album 777 landed in the top 20, peaking at No. 15 on Billboard‘s 200 chart in April.

Mariah Carey and Latto perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The rapper also won Song Of The Year at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop awards for “Big Energy,” was named the recipient of The Big Femme Energy honor during the inaugural Give Her FlowHERS awards, and was named a 2-time nominee for the 2023 Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist category.

“Overwhelmed, nervous as hell, but very very appreciative,” Latto shared of her recognition at the Give Her FlowHERS red carpet with VIBE. “It’s what I prayed for, times like this.”

Listen to Latto’s 777 album below.