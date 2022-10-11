Lauryn Hill Teases ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lauryn Hill dropped a huge tease on Saturday night (Oct. 8) when she alluded to a potential tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The New Jersey artist was performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and delivered several tracks from her seminal LP.

“25 years, y’all,” the 47-year-old mother. “So we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?”

Aside from the performance and announcement, another memorable moment came in the form of her son Zion and grandchildren joining the Fugees member onstage while she performed “To Zion.”

Miseducation, rightfully so, is a regular topic of conversation in the music community. Many fans and publications consider the album one of the best of all time within Hip-Hop, and music at large.

We’re going to need a Miseducation of Lauryn Hill documentary soon. It’ll be 25 years next year and I don’t know if people really understand the impact and legacy of that one album. That album broke records and blazed trails. — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) October 10, 2022

In terms of accolades, Miseducation earned Lauryn Hill 10 Grammy nominations in 1999, making her the first woman ever to be nominated that many times in one year. The “Nothing Even Matters” artist ended up walking away with five awards, namely Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Album, and Overall Album Of The Year, making it the first Hip-Hop album ever to win the latter award.

Notably, three of her accolades fell within the R&B category, and a lot of conversation around Miseducation today is about what genre the album should be labeled as.

Regardless of its designation, Lauryn Hill created something both impactful and influential, and this tour would be a historic moment.