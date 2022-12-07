Hacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

The hackers have struck again. Hundreds of leaked songs by Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, SahBabii, and more are circulating the internet as of Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

Nudy and Sahbabii were notably hit the worst, as 172 and 41 of their unreleased songs hit the internet. “Bro I don’t even play no weird sh*t like that so Imma say this sh*t one time, bro,” the “EA” artist said in reaction to his music being shared without his consent.

“I don’t know if y’all know but I’m not like other rappers, bro. I’m 100% fitting to take my time out to find out 100% who exactly is leaking my music and I’m 100% gonna pull up to whatever studio it is and I’m 100% gon’ beat yo a**, on my mama,” he said.

Hundreds of songs from artists such as Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Future, SahBabii & more have leaked today ? pic.twitter.com/iwQWl2juqe — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 7, 2022

young nudy's response to leakers recently leaking 172 of his songs pic.twitter.com/oEDi0I7EO8 — f⌖ (@ohfold) December 7, 2022

Fans used the opportunity to troll and post a second list of leaked music under the initial list, claiming the songs were Drake leaks. Upon reading the song titles—mostly made up of social media jokes and obscene phrases aimed at the Toronto rapper—it became clear that was a joke.

This major haul comes just over a week after Latto faced a similar situation when 130 of her unreleased demos hit the internet. Though the “Big Energy” rapper was able to capitalize on being a trending topic, Coi Leray and BIA faced ghostwriting allegations due to reference tracks for “Blick Blick” and “Whole Lotta Money” being leaked as well.

No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science — BIA (@BIABIA) November 22, 2022

The “London” artist cleared the air after a fan questioned if the Grammy nominee wrote for her, tweeting, saying “No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science.”

This will surely not be the last time artists get hacked and their music gets leaked. There is also a myriad of ways for artists to react, ranging from Young Nudy threatening violence to Latto refusing to engage in the controversy.