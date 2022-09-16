Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice

Ledisi attends the STARZ new series premiere "Run The World" VIP screening and reception at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on May 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music.

“That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”

She excitedly added, “I can’t wait, let’s go, let’s do this!”

“It is an honor to welcome acclaimed performer, songwriter, actress, and producer Ledisi to Berklee,” remarked Terri Lyne Carrington, founder of the institute in a news statement. “Ledisi’s residency marks a historic moment for the institute. I know her presence here at Berklee will be a gift to the students and greater artistic community on campus.”

Carrington is a multiple Grammy Award-winning drummer, producer, and educator who made history in 2014 as the first woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue, a reimagining of the Duke Ellington classic.

Established in 2018, the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice questions “What would jazz sound like in a culture without patriarchy?

Carrington’s efforts focus on equity in the jazz field and on the role that jazz can play in the larger struggle for gender justice. It also celebrates the contributions women have made to the development of the art form, as well as frames more equitable conditions for all pursuing careers in jazz in an effort to work towards a necessary and lasting cultural shift in the field.