Lee Daniels Launches Music Label, Partners With Warner

Lee Daniels Music and Warner Recorded Music have announced the official launch of their joint global venture.

According to the press release, their partnership include artist signings, record music projects and soundtracks. Its first project was the original soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which was directed by Daniels and took home the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

“I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow. I’m a filmmaker first and foremost, but, theater and music are also such passions of mine. I’m excited to be teaming up with Warner Music. It’s yet another way for me to keep pushing myself creatively—and The United States vs. Billie Holiday is just the beginning!” Daniels shared in a statement.

Aside from the film, Daniels’ love for music has been apparent through his television shows, Empire and STAR. Amanda Ghost, CEO of AI Film, co-founder of Unigram and Executive Music Producer on The United States vs. Billie Holiday, was a fundamental component in launching the newly formed partnership between the companies.

“This venture brings together the genius of Lee Daniels, the dynamic global team at Warner, and an array of extraordinary artistic voices,” she added. ”Together, they’ll propel great storytelling, create indelible images, and produce hit soundtracks. The Billie Holiday project has already shown us the kind of impactful experiences that will come from this collaboration, and there are some very special movies and music on the way.”

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, chimed in with his own sentiments. “At Warner, we’ve built a thriving environment for creative pioneers and inspired entrepreneurs,“ he began. “Lee is an artistic visionary who has crafted some of the most powerful, moving, and captivating works of our era. Music has always figured prominently in his productions, driving the narrative of great films such as Precious and The Butler, while playing a central role in his influential TV series, Empire. The Billie Holiday soundtrack was a fantastic way to start our relationship, and we’re looking forward to working with Lee on an exciting series of projects inspired by his deep musical knowledge and impeccable taste.”

Later this year, Daniels will be extending his talent on Broadway and serve as producer for Jordan E. Cooper’s Ain’t No Mo.’ He is also working on a new film with Netflix.

Listen to the full soundtrack from The United States vs. Billie Holiday below.