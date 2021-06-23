Lil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year, Performs “The Bigger Picture”

Lil Baby poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Baby’s reign of dominance continues as the budding megastar has been named ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year, the latest prestigious honor for the 4PF rapper. The award, given by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), will be received by the artist at the 34th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, which will be held virtually Wednesday (June 23) through Thursday (June 24) on ASCAP’s social media platforms.

Recognized for his succession of massive hits—including “Baby,” “Emotionally Scarred,” “For The Night,” “Bigger Picture”—the My Turn rapper’s omnipresence on the airwaves, whether it be solo or alongside a lengthy list of collaborators, was impossible to ignore from this’s year’s runaway MVP. Prior to Lil Baby, Cardi B won the award in consecutive years (2019, 2020), while Gucci Mane and Migos member Quavo shared the honor in 2018.

ASCAP will also recognize DJ D-Nice, as well as Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award for their work in creating and curating Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two viral sensations that have grown into platforms of their own during the global pandemic.

Visit ASCAP’s official website to see the full list of this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.