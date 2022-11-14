Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Lil Baby is the latest rapper to earn their own day in their hometown, as Nov. 13 was announced as “Lil Baby Day” by the Atlanta City Council for the launch of his Four The People Foundation and other good samaritan acts.

The recognition arrived after he unknowingly changed a hairdresser’s life. In a newly surfaced video, the woman shared, “It’s been a rough two months, and he literally took care of me. He paid me a substantial amount.”

She explained that she cut hair for the “Drip Too Hard” rapper‘s entourage and revealed that he blessed her bank account in a genuine way. Tearfully, the woman went to share how cool and humble he, Chris Brown, and both of their teams were.

“I had to call my best friend. I’m so appreciative to him and Chris’ people. Both of them took such care of me. He’s such a great guy […] my bank account looks great again. I thank you, bro.” She later referenced their collaboration, “Addicted” and revealed that with the money, she’s now able to purchase school clothes for her son.

In 2021, the 27-year-old phenom admitted that he pays $420 for his haircuts, but with his features going for at least $300,000, money is of no object to him.

The humble rapper released his highly-anticipated documentary earlier this year and dropped his new album, It’s Only Me. He was also honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) at its second annual Music in Action Awards Gala for his contributions to the city of Atlanta.