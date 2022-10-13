Lil Baby Says A Feature Now Costs At Least $300K

Lil Baby performs during "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City.

Yesterday’s feature price is most certainly not today’s feature price for Lil Baby.

The Atlanta rapper stopped by Big Loon’s The Experience Podcast to promote his forthcoming album It’s Only Me, and revealed that he now charges $300K-$350K for a guest appearance.

“I don’t even be doing features no more,” the 27-year-old responded to Big Loon’s inquiry about how much a verse costs. “Like, $300,000…$350,000. But I ain’t been doing features lately.” His inability to hand out bars to others makes sense, given how busy the rapper has been.

Aside from preparing to drop It’s Only Me on Oct. 14, the “Yes Indeed” artist also appeared in the recent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer alongside Nicki Minaj and other celebrities, partnered with AXE for his animated autobiographical mini-series, promoted his headlining performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the release of the official Budweiser anthem “The World Is Yours To Take,” and promoted his Prime Video documentary Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

Lil Baby confirmed the slow-up of features that comes with his packed schedule, saying, “But if I know I ain’t putting out no album, or I ain’t got nothing going on, like, why not?”

This revelation follows a June 2020 tweet from the father of two, where he said, “At this point it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature.” This assertion came on the heels of his now RIAA-certified 4x Platinum album My Turn being one of the 2020 standouts and completely justifies his heightened confidence.

At this point it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature ? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 26, 2020

However, Vince Staples shared during a May interview with Big Boy that Baby willingly waived the $100k ask to appear on “East Point Prayer” from the Compton rapper’s April 2022 release Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Time will tell who else Lil Baby gives a pass to, but for now, his price is his price. $300k an occasion, at least, and maybe more after It’s Only Me releases on Friday, Oct. 14.