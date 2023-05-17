Lil Baby, Future, DJ Khaled And More Tapped For Days Of Summer Cruise Fest 2023

Days of Summer Cruise Festival is back after a three-year hiatus (due to COVID), and has grabbed some Hip-Hop giants to set the tone. The second installment of the 2019 event will see DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Future and more take Hip-Hop to the sea with performances.

Sailing on the Norwegian Sky vessel from Miami, en voyage to the tropical island of Nassau, Bahamas, ticket holders and music artists will share an exciting experience. This year’s Days of Summer Cruise will take place from July 2 to July 5, with packages available to meet fans’ needs.

The last festival at-sea happened three years ago aboard Carnival’s Victory ship, and included musical acts Post Malone, Cardi B, DaBaby, City Girls, Dej Loaf, and many more. From the looks of it, this year Hip-hop lovers can look forward to enjoying entertainment all night as they sail the Caribbean. Besides fans seeing their favorite artists hit the stage, attendees can also enjoy a wide offering of activities like pool parties, games, impromptu DJ sets, and more.

As far as room and board, cabin styles include interior rooms with ocean view and balcony suites. Room packages are available for purchase ranging from $3,118 for a single interior cabin to $10,436 for a quad occupancy suite. Payment plans are available on Days of Summer Cruise Fest’s official website, although many of the cabins are quickly selling out.

Check out a promo video from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Future below.