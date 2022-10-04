Lil Baby Updates Fans On Upcoming Album ‘It’s Only Me’

Lil Baby attends "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lil Baby has taken to social media to update fans on the progress of his forthcoming album It’s Only Me. On Twitter, the 27-year-old rapper shared the record is complete and gave additional details on the number of songs and guest artists.

“Finally Turned My Album In,” he shared on Monday (Oct. 3), finishing the tweet with the green checkmark emoji.

“23 songs 7 Features,” he continued in an additional tweet, adding 5 flame emojis. “No Deluxe”

The Atlanta star first officially announced the album last month, sharing the single “Detox.” Lil Baby also shared an album cover and release date. In the artwork for It’s Only Me, the “Sum 2 Prove” rapper is pictured on Mt. Rushmore at four different stages in his life and career.

“It’s Only Me 10-14-22,” wrote the 4PF representative. “I know it’s been a long time coming but I’m coming harder and harder.”

It’s Only Me follows Lil Baby’s 2020 4x-platinum release My Turn which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. While the pending project does not currently have names confirmed for the seven features, fans of the chart-topper have grown accustomed to his collaborations with Gunna, Young Thug, 42 Dugg, and Drake among other artists.

Outside of music, Lil Baby recently starred in an animated series detailing his life and continues his partnership with AXE as the star of the company’s “Fresh As Fr*sh” campaign.

Additionally, the Hip-Hop star was recognized with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) at its second annual Music in Action Awards Gala. Lil Baby was celebrated for his contributions to the Atlanta community.

“The BMAC Music In Action Awards are the only awards of its kind in the music industry,” expressed Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder & Co-Chair Caron Veazey in a press statement.” It is a feel-GREAT event where we come together not to celebrate our own individual accomplishments, but to celebrate what the Honorees have given to, and done for, others.”