Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tops Billboard 200 Chart

Lil Baby has climbed to the summit of the Billboard 200 once again, as the rapper’s latest album, It’s Only Me, debuted atop the chart in its opening week.

According to Billboard, It’s Only Me moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 20, with 6,500 of those units coming via physical album sales and an additional 500 in TEA units. The release marks the 27-year-old’s third No. 1 album of his career, following previous efforts My Turn in 2020 and his collaborative album with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, in 2021.

Receiving 288.97M on-demand streams, It’s Only Me accounted for the third-largest streaming week of the year for an album, behind only Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Released on Oct. 14, It’s Only Me is led by the singles “In a Minute” and “Heyy” and includes appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. The album marks Lil Baby’s sixth consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, with his previous releases Harder Than Ever, Drip Harder, and Street Gossip also achieving that feat.

The Top 3 of this week’s Billboard 200 chart is rounded out by Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 2, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who debuted at No. 3 with Return of the Dream Canteen, the rockers’ second album release of the year.

Watch the music to Lil Baby’s latest single “Stand on It” below.