Lil Baby, Justin Bieber Headline Made In America Festival 2021

The 2021 Made in America Festival lineup has been announced, with Lil Baby and Justin Bieber set to headline the two-day event, which will take place Sept. 4 – Sept. 5 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. After having to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Made in America looks to make good on lost time with a star-studded slate of performers slated to perform. In addition to the headliners, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, A$AP Ferg, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more will hit the stage during the two-day event, which is presented by JAY-Z and produced by Live Nation.

This year’s Made In America Festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance to help enact change in social justice and prison reform. This September also marks the festival’s 10-year anniversary. Upon the announcement of the festival’s return, JAY-Z noted the significance of the occasion and his plans to use it to merge the worlds of entertainment and philanthropy.

“This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” the mogul said in a statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Check out the lineup below: