Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ Album Certified 4x Platinum By The RIAA

Lil Baby adds another accolade to his list of achievements as his sophomore studio album, My Turn, has been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA. The milestone, which was reached on Monday (Feb. 28), comes one year to the date My Turn accumulated over three million album-equivalent units sold, and exactly two years since its release.

The album, which includes appearances from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and Rylo Rodriguez, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, spending five consecutive weeks in that position, and has yet to fall off the chart.

While My Turn is the best-selling album of Lil Baby’s career thus far, it’s far from his first to yield the Atlanta rapper a plaque. His 2018 album, Harder Than Ever, is certified Platinum, and Drip Harder, his breakout collaborative album with Gunna, also reached that plateau. In addition, he and Lil Durk’s joint effort, The Voice of the Heroes, was certified Gold, as well as his mixtapes Too Hard (2017) and Street Gossip (2018).

Aside from dual features alongside Nicki Minaj on “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin,” and an appearance in the music video for he and Polo G’s collabo “Don’t Play,” Lil Baby has been relatively lowkey as of late. However, according to a recent tweet from the rapper, he is currently in the midst of wrapping up a new album and gearing up to unleash new music, which the fans can expect sooner than later.