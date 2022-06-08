Lil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO Charges

Lil Baby and Young Thug perform onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lil Baby at the iHeartRadio Theater on March 02, 2020 in Burbank, California.

Young Thug and Gunna are still behind bars with no clear sight of the rappers or affiliates being free anytime soon. Reports of Young Thug being jailed under inhumane conditions and the denial of bond have led some collaborators and fans of the rap superstar to speak up about the RICO charges he currently faces and the criminalization of Hip-Hop. Amid the chaos of the YSL case, Lil Baby is hoping to offer some form of reassurance to those in Young Thug’s corner.

Posted to Twitter on Tuesday (June 7), Lil Baby took to the social media app to deliver a message and update on his mentor. “I talked to Young Thug. He in great spirits,” the Atlanta rapper shared, ending the update with a prayer emoji. The optimistic tweet may surprise many on social media as the musician, also known as Jeffrey, was denied bond as Judge Wolf felt that if Young Thug were to be released, he could potentially rack up more felonies.

I talked to @youngthug , He in great spirits ?? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 7, 2022

Along with Thug, Gunna has also had no luck with being released while his legal team assures the court that the rapper has been falsely portrayed “as part of a criminal conspiracy.”

On the music front, Lil Baby is preparing to embark on his One of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown and is slated to drop another album in July on the heels of his latest single, “Frozen.” The tour is scheduled to begin on July 15 in North Carolina and commence on August 27 in Las Vegas.