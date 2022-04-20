Lil Baby Becomes Youngest Artist In History To Score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

The ascension of Lil Baby has shown no signs of slowing down, as the rapper continues to make history by scoring his 100th entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The rapper, who has become one of the most bankable acts in the music industry in relative short order, reached the plateau this week after a pair of new songs he released both debuted in the Top 20.

One song, “Right On” entered the chart at No. 13, while the other, titled “In A Minute,” has peaked at No. 14 thus far. This feat puts Lil Baby in rare territory, as only a handful of artists have reached triple digits in terms of Billboard hits. Other artists with 100 or more entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include Drake (260), Glee (207), Lil Wayne (180), Taylor Swift (166), Kanye West (135), Future (132), Nicki Minaj (123), Elvis Presley (109), Chris Brown (107), Jay-Z (104), and Justin Bieber (103).

Lil Baby is also the youngest artist in history to score his 100th Hot 100 entry, narrowly beating out pop star Justin Beiber for that distinction. Bieber was 27 years, 4 months, and 19 days old when he got his 100th Billboard Hot 100 hit, while Baby was 27 years, 4 months, and 15 days old when he reached that mark on Tuesday (April 19).

The Atlanta-bred superstar is also the subject of a film titled Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which will premier at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival taking place from June 8 through 19. Directed by Karam Gill, the doc “follows the transformational career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and his rise as a giant in rap and pop culture.” The premier will be followed by a live performance from Lil Baby.