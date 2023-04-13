Lil Durk Pledges “Bedtime” Royalties To Neighborhood Heroes

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk announced a portion of the royalties from an unreleased song will be directed to his nonprofit organization Neighborhood Heroes. With the pledge, the song “Bedtime,” which is set to feature rapper Doodie Lo, will serve as an asset to the charity, which will partly own rights to the song.

The move comes as the Chicago musician partners with Exceed Talent Capital to allow listeners to own shares of the music from his OTF label, starting with the aforementioned track. According to a press release, the “All Love” rapper’s goal is to make music rights investing accessible. Interested fans will be given the opportunity to buy shares in future music royalties generated from the song on the OTF website.

“Where I’m from, few own anything, so I’m always looking for ways to give back to my people,” expressed the 30-year-old. “Exceed makes it possible for my fans and community to become part of our team and share in the success of OTF with me and my artists.”

Lil Durk, throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“Streams, follows, and likes are all pretty passive, but when you actually own a slice of the music, you become part of the story and can share in its success. That’s the ultimate engagement,” added Exceed President, Anthony Martin.

Beyond this endeavor, Neighborhood Heroes provides resources to underserved communities nationwide. An ongoing project led by The Voice performer focuses on sending youth to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities through Lil Durk’s HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort.

Lil Durk attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“im down [at] Howard University, and Neighborhood Heroes, shoutout to my man Durk, shoutout to Big Durk too, your dad. the OG. but I just want to send a major shoutout to Neighborhood Heroes,” shared Wallo267, host of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (April 11).

“They sent 20 kids, I met them out there…he sent them down here for a week to tour the university to figure out about college and all that stuff. He’s really putting it down. He’s really a neighborhood hero. Shoutout to my man Durk. Neph, I love you. Keep doing it for Chicago. You really putting on for your people and you really giving back because you reaching back, and I seen it in the flesh right here at Howard University.”