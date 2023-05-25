Lil Durk Cut Kanye West From Upcoming Album ‘Almost Healed’ Despite “Genius” Contributions

Lil Durk is gearing up to release his forthcoming album Almost Healed, and his fellow Chicagoan Kanye West will not be part of it. The 30-year-old spoke on the Donda artist’s “genius contributions” in a recent interview.

“He actually did my whole album,” Durk told DJ Akademiks during the Tuesday (May 23) episode of Off The Record. “But I ain’t use it. He, like, tweaked with the beat, he put some vocals behind some beats. He played with a couple records. I’ma say that, he played with a couple records. He did some genius sh*t.”

The 7220 artist revealed he met up with Ye at his hotel and said that he seemed in good spirits despite everything he has been going through within the last year, namely his divorce from Kim Kardashian, losing several business partnerships due to his anti-Semitic rants, and more. Check out a clip of the discussion and the full, two-part interview below.

Lil Durk also expressed his interest in using the songs Kanye West worked on for a possible deluxe version of Almost Healed. “I’m trying to see if I can come back with some genius sh*t with it, man, and double my sales,” the GRAMMY nominee said.

Almost Healed is set to release on Friday (May 26), led by the single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole and “Therapy Session / Pelle Coat” with Alicia Keys. Other features on the album include Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, the late Juice WRLD, and more. The album comes just a little over a year after his 2022 effort 7220.