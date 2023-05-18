Lil Durk Says He Isn’t Too Fond Of Lyrical Rappers, But Fan Of J. Cole, Jay-Z & Lil Wayne

Lil Durk has admitted that he isn’t really a fan of “lyricists” in Hip-Hop.

The OTF rapper made his remarks during an interview with Spotify’s Rap Caviar. While speaking about his single, “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, he said that although Cole “went crazy,” he still isn’t too fond of MC’s who provoke thought with their lyrics.

“He went crazy. I had to listen to it like four times,” Durk spoke of Cole’s skills. “You know I ain’t super big on lyricist-type rappers. Cole was one of them ones that, like, him and [JAY-Z], you gotta play them 50 times to catch what they’re saying.”

Speaking on another iconic MC, he said, “Like if you listen to Lil Wayne right now and you heard some sh*t 10 years ago that you just catch onto today. But [Cole] definitely gave me one of them verses and I appreciate it. ‘Cause he ain’t even have to, for real. He could’ve given us anything.”

Durk has worked with plenty “lyricists” before, including Nas, Big Sean, J.I.D, Cordae, Chance The Rapper, Talib Kweli and others. The Chicago native told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily that he single-handily picked Cole to be on the collaborative record.

“Whatever mood I’m in, I just go to the studio and just make the music,” he said. “I just feel like a positive vibe went up with Dr. Luke, you know what I’m saying? That’s the first song he played and I just felt it and I’m like, ‘Man, I want J. Cole on this. And I made it happen. I’ve been talking to him, checking up on him, just seeing how you doing. You wait for the right moment for him to ask to be on the song. The song be big.”

Social media had a lot to say about Durk’s sentiments on MCs, with many saying that he doesn’t understand the “core” of Hip-Hop.

“[Sad] day when mcs don’t listen to actual lyrics,” one critic said in Rap Caviar‘s comment section, as another wrote, “I like Durk’s music but cmon bro. I don’t understand why my generation doesn’t know the core of what hip hop is and what is used to stand for.”

