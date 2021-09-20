Lil Durk Set To Have The Most Billboard Hot 100 Rap Hits Of 2021

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Despite recent blockbuster releases from Drake and Kanye West over the past month, Lil Durk remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 pyramid with the most entries on the chart of any rapper in 2021.

The Chicago rapper, who has rode the momentum built during a breakout year in 2020 and continued his ascent to mega-stardom with 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and counting, has maintained pole position amid the buzz surrounding both Certified Lover Boy and DONDA.

Drake, who just so happens to have helped earn Durkio his two highest entries of his career on the Hot 100 chart, is currently in second with 32 Hot 100 hits this year, while Lil Baby presently clocks in at third, with 30 entries. Kanye is presently in fourth place with 25 placements while Polo G cracks the top five with 21 contributions to the chart.

Upon catching wind of the news, Durk shared a picture of the list of Billboard’s current top performers on Twitter, writing “I’m proud of you Smurk” in reference to himself.

I’m proud of you Smurk pic.twitter.com/1omtpMrlg8 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) September 20, 2021

Nearing a decade in the spotlight, Durk has overcome adversity and an ever-changing rap landscape to become one of the biggest and most popular names in the genre today.

In addition to his Drake collaboration, “In The Bible,” peaking at No. 7 on the Hot 100, Durk has scored several Top 20 entries on the chart, including “Back In Blood with Pooh Shiesty (No. 13), “Hats Off” with Lil Baby and Travis Scott (No. 16), and “Every Chance I Get” with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby (No. 20).

Other songs featuring Durk that have reached the upper echelon of the chart include “Voice of the Heroes” with Lil Baby, Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations,” Coi Leray’s “No More Parties,” and Polo G’s “No Return.”