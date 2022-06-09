Lil Durk Selected As Next ‘Apple Music Live’ Performance

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

With his March 2022 outing, 7220, going No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts and garnering critical acclaim from various musical outlets and critics, Lil Durk has been quietly having a hot year. And it seems that the Chicago-based rapper is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as he is set to appear on one of the biggest stages of his career yet.

Announced via Apple Music’s official Twitter, the digital streaming platform has revealed that Lil Durk will be the next artist to take the stage for their new live show series, Apple Music Live. Taking place on Wednesday (June 29) at 10 pm EST, Lil Durk will take the stage as his live performance is broadcasted to Apple Music subscribers in over 160 countries around the world.

“Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years,” said Lil Durk in a released statement. “I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.”

The digital series had its inaugural performance on May 20, 2022, with global pop artist and ex-One Direction frontman Harry Styles spearheading the campaign.

“No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it’s on the stage where they get to show their work,” Apple previously said when describing their new series. “Apple Music Live is a new recurring series designed to do just that: give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.”

Lil Durk released his latest album, 7220, with the album becoming one of the biggest Hip-Hop releases of the year in terms of first-week streams. After the impact of his forthcoming Apple Music Live performance, Durkio’s dominance is sure to continue into the later half of the year.