Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them.

“I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary leaders.”

The “Shawty Get Loose” rapper continued, “Hip Hop has always been a culture to me, not just music.. with that, I believe fellowship is very important to cultural growth. Reaching out to say you can do better or even to say [you’re] doing great can make the world of difference. Thanks #JayZ and @aliciakeys for using your voices in this conversation. Hopefully, we can have one together soon.”

During the Twitter Spaces conversation held on Tuesday (Dec. 21), Jay-Z was asked if he’d forgiven Lil Mama for her spirited interjection. Without hesitation, he replied, “Of course.”

“That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other people’s stage, but you know—we don’t wish her no harm,” he later explained. “That’s corny […] Of course we love her.” By “we,” he clarified that he meant himself and Alicia. The KEYS singer also recalled being so focused on the show that she was not even aware Lil Mama joined them until Hov pointed it out.

Revisit the infamously classic moment below.