Lil Nas X Launches Charitable Baby Registry Ahead Of ‘Montero’ Due Date

Like many artists, Lil Nas X has personified his debut album as his child but unlike his peers, the Grammy Award-winning singer celebrated the affair with a pregnancy shoot and now a “baby registry.” The “Old Town Road” singer revealed photos caressing a baby bump with PEOPLE and continued his charitable efforts initiated with the Montero album rollout.

Speaking to PEOPLE the 22-year-old musician described his pregnancy with the album. Currently, Montero has a scheduled delivery date of Sept. 17. The photoshoot was initially a joke suggested by his stylist that Lil Nas X dared to creatively bring to life.

“I guess I am the father as well as the mother,” he says of the album. “But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too,” he adds, before giving it another thought: “Or maybe uncles.”

He continued, “You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”

After the photoshoot was revealed, Lil Nas X initiated a baby registry for fans to donate to a variety of causes. This is in alignment with his music video for “Industry Baby.” The single, which features singer Jack Harlow, doubled as a fundraiser on YouTube to solicit monetary funding for The Bail Project. Now, the baby registry, found at WelcomeToMontero.com, lists the aforementioned organization as well as a list of other charities accompanied by the Montero tracklist and features.

A majority of the list of organizations curated by Lil Nas X includes LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and foundations affiliated with the featured artist. The title track is presented with a link to donate to Transinclusive Group, which is described as the “first African American Trans-Led organization in South Florida that has been providing resources and a ‘Safe Space’ for Transgender and Gender non-conforming people of color to be their authentic selves.”

me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.

Other groups include the following: Ch-Pier, Bros In Convo, Compassionate Atlanta, Relationships Unleashed, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center/OLTT, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Arianna Center, Thrive SS, What’s In The Mirror, Cade Foundation, The Counter Narrative, and The Normal Anomaly.

Miley Cyrus’ foundation The Happy Hippie is also listed next to the song she is featured on “Am I Dreaming.” Additional artists assisting Lil Nas X on his debut are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Elton John.