Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy Awards Stage

Lil Nas X took the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards to perform a medley of his chart-topping songs. He began with the introspective, “DEAD RIGHT NOW,” and then leaned into the trending controversy of “MONTERO (Call me By Your Name).”

Wearing a bedazzled crop top and sparkly black pants, the performance opened with news clips and social media posts playing in the background, discussing the backlash to the music video, which featured Lil Nas X literally dancing with the devil, and a rollout that involved Nike “Satan Shoes.”

He and his dancers transitioned into a vibrant performance of “INDUSTRY BABY” as Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow joined them on stage. The two musicians hyped up each other during Harlow’s verse and engaged in a fun, synchronized microphone swing when the beat broke.

L–R: Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X perform onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X was nominated in five different categories at this year’s award show: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.”

For his work on the aforementioned songs and album, the 22-year-old performer has already earned the title Male Artist Of The Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Watch Lil Nas X perform “MONTERO (Call me By Your Name)” and “INDUSTRY BABY” with Jack Harlow above.