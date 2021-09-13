Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Perform “Industry Baby” During The 2021 VMAs: Watch

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow brought their chart-topping collaboration “Industry Baby” alive on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) stage. Introduced by Billy Porter, Lil Nas X emerged onto the stage led by a marching band in Beyoncé “Beychella” fashion. The band members sporting pink Montero Band gear added vibrant energy to the “Old Town Road” singer’s already energetic stage presence.

The Grammy award-winning artist is not one to shy away from delivering a memorable performance. A dance break featuring Lil Nas X and a team of male dancers, all wearing sparkly pink shorts, and nothing else, perfectly transitioned into a performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

The song was released in July with a proactive video featuring both Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow staging a prison break. The video for “Industry Baby” was set up as a fundraiser for The Bail Project as well, allowing the pop star to shine a light on an important cause.

Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero is set to be released on Sept. 17. Watch both Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow perform “Industry Baby” at the 2021 MTV VMAs below.