Lil Nas X Is “Always Trying To Give People A Show,” He Says In New Interview

Lil Nas X has become known for pushing the envelope and in a new interview, he shares his desire to always entertain his audience while being his true, authentic self.

As the cover star for Variety‘s “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, the 22-year-old artist opened up on his proactive performances, love life, how homophobia has impacted him, and his experiences since becoming a global pop star.

The “Old Town Road” rapper discussed interacting with Nicki Minaj on Twitter after he confessed to running a Barb stan account, meeting Call Me by Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet as a “full circle moment” when they both appeared on Saturday Night Live, and attending A-list parties and dancing with Beyoncé during her and Jay-Z’s Halloween party in 2019.

“She just said she’s super proud of me and to keep going; it was a next-level experience,” he said of the “Single Ladies” singer.

He also explained why his videos, performances, and overall aesthetic are typically outside the box.

“I’m always trying to give people a show, you know?” he shared with the outlet. “While also pointing out the flaws in society. I have a goal in my head for where I want to be, but my entire life and career has been just going in and winging it. Some things work really well and some don’t work at all, and a lot of them are very much last minute—like, I planned the BET kiss literally a day or two before it happened. I just use anything that comes at me to my advantage, even things that others may see as a disadvantage.”

During the 2021 BET Awards, Lil Nas X performed his chart-topping, eponymous, coming of age record “Montero” and the closing lip-lock caused quite the reaction.

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Although the Georgia-bred artist is a highly skilled internet troll, often providing hilarious memes and responses to both his supporters and haters, Lil Nas X is, of course, a real person off the stage. He shares with Variety how homophobia has impacted him and his being in a promising romantic relationship.

The star admitted to the outlet that homophobia “bred a lot of self-hate.” He continued, “but it also made me stronger. Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it—like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more—and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100% open with it.”

Lil Nas X added, “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.” But “I’ve found someone special now,” and followed up by saying, “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it—it’s just a feeling.”

Although he has emerged as one of Gen Z’s most polarizing yet promising rising stars, the “Industry Baby” has yet to drop an album. In June, Lil Nas X announced his official debut LP Montero will soon be issued by releasing a Marvel-inspired trailer for the project. Check out the sneak peek below.