Lil Nas X Confirms He Plans To “Go Bigger” For His Sophomore Album

On Monday (Feb. 20), Lil Nas X surprised fans with some music updates while answering numerous fan questions on Twitter. The Montero entertainer shared a few details about his sophomore album, including possible features on the project, and how he plans to pick the tracks.

In response to an inquiry about a release date, Lil Nas responded with, “Most likely summer.”

His critically-acclaimed Montero debut saw much recognition upon its release, including various nominations at the 64th Grammy Awards. The 15-track LP received a nod for Album of the Year, and it titular track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

His collab single “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow also received a nod for Best Music Video and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Vaguely answering questions about putting together the project’s tracklist, he said, “idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick.”

Without naming any of the songs he plans to include, he did make it known that his Saucy Santana collaboration, “Down Souf Hoes,” can be expected on the project. However, the 23-year-old noted that he is taking his time with the release so that it can hopefully top the success of Montero.

“Take your time but also hurry the hell up,” said one impatient fan, to which he responded with, “it’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this sh-t. i have to go bigger than before!”

Check out Lil Nas X’s tweets about his forthcoming music plans below.

WHEN IS THE ALBUM COMING — calliope ? (@lovesmontero) February 20, 2023

any features ? — ❤️????❤️lnx hate page (@nasxmont) February 20, 2023

i can help u plan, my dms are open and will gladly take feminine king — fiddy (@nasxfiddy) February 20, 2023