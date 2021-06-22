Lil Reese Speaks On Chicago Shooting, Refutes Domestic Violence Claims

Rapper Lil Reese has finally broken his silence on the incident that left him and two other men hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds during an ambush in a Chicago parking garage.

In a three-part sit-down with Fucious TV, Lil Reese gives a detailed account of the shooting and denies any wrongdoing in the incident, including reports that the incident stemmed from him being in possession of a stolen car. Reese (who says he was grazed in the eye, ear, and mouth during the melee), denied reports of the May 15 shooting outside the Grand Plaza apartments involving a fistfight.

“It was never no fighting going on,” the “Us” rapper claims. “Like, the dude and ’em who was recording me was just lying saying, ‘Oh it’s a fight,’ no, it wasn’t ever no fighting going on. They was saying that probably to cover their ass cause the police was right there and they called the police. As I got downstairs from getting shot, the people I was getting weed from pulled into the garage. I was trying to get out.”

“People got to running up to the car, shooting up the car and stuff,” Reese continued. “So as they’re shooting up the car, now they’re running away. I’m tryna run out the car, now, as I’m coming out the garage, it’s people running up with their phones. It’s a b*tch running up with her phone and a nigga running up with their phones telling the police, ‘Yeah he stole our car, he stole our car.’ Now, the police come slam me on the ground and make me hit my head on the pole that was right there. Now, I’m dazed and shit cause where I was bleeding and all that [was because] the police knocked me down ’cause they were running up saying I stole their car.”

Reese also notes that he was never charged or arrested for the shooting or a stolen car due to his innocence and pegs the incident on being at the wrong place at the wrong time. “I never got arrested, I just went to the hospital,” he says. “Yeah, I ain’t get arrested for none of that shit ’cause I ain’t steal no car or no shit like that.”

During the interview, Reese also addresses the alleged domestic violence incident between him and his girlfriend that made headlines on June 5, explaining that it was a case of a heated argument being taken out of context and his celebrity being used as a detriment against him.

“That sh*t was fake,” Reese said. “That was just an argument going on. Somebody seen us arguing and called the police, so when the police came they already knew who I was. So they were like, ‘Aight, we finna just lock him up.’”

When asked if he’s ever laid his hands on his girlfriend in an abusive manner, Reese emphatically replies, “Hell no.” Additional topics from the interview include Reese’s upbringing in Chicago, blowing up with his appearance on Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like” and his own hit single, “Us,” and not reaching his full potential as an artist.