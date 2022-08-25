Skip to main content
Lil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: “Most People Don’t Survive It”

The rapper was shot on June 22 in Edgewater, NJ.

Lil TJay attends Power 105.1'S Powerhouse
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

A billboard appeared in the Bronx a few days ago with a message from rapper Lil TJay: “I’m back.” Now the New York native has spoken out for the first time since surviving a nearly-fatal shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey on June 22nd. 

Tjay posted a video to his Instagram account on Wednesday (August 24), where he revealed that he survived seven shots in the nearly-fatal incident. “I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support, I’ve been looking at the DMs,” Tjay said in the clip. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here for a reason. New music coming soon, we’re going to come back stronger than ever. I love y’all.”

The 21-year-old rapper and a 22-year-old man named Antoine Boyd were shot at a NJ shopping plaza called 14 The Promenade. Tjay immediately underwent emergency surgery as a result of injuries. In the Instagram clip, Tjay can be seen wearing a neck brace.

Lil Tjay Wearing White Shirt
According to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, Mohamed Konate, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons-related offenses. Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, who were with Tjay at the time of the incident, were also arrested for unlawful weapon possession. Konate’s extradition to New Jersey is pending.

Get well soon Lil Tjay!

