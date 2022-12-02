Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Climbs Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Music artist Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City.

Lil Uzi Vert is doing numbers once again. The 27-year-old’s “Just Wanna Rock” has now broken into Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The MCVertt and Synthetic co-produced record rose from number 19 to number eight on the list ending on Dec. 3. This top 10 entry marks the Philadelphia rapper’s first time achieving such a feat in two years. He last reached this height with the Future-assisted “Drankin N Smokin” from their 2020 collaborative project Pluto x Baby Pluto.

“Just Wanna Rock” also marks his 12th top 10 entry overall, joining the elite company of records such as “XO Tour Llif3,” “Bad & Boujee,” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” As for the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the song currently sits at #21.

The internet was set ablaze when the song was officially released on Oct. 17, providing a Jersey club music feel in a year where upbeat sounds were emphasized by top artists like Drake, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd.

Uzi continued the momentum of the bubbling hit with a high-energy visual on Nov. 18. The video, shot in New York City, encompasses the chaotic art that the Eternal Atake rapper’s fans heavily resonate with.

Though “Just Wanna Rock” feels like a proverbial for Lil Uzi Vert, he has not been away for long. The “Money Longer” artist shared Red & White on July 26. The nine-track EP is a solo endeavor, but a welcome release after sparse music appearances since 2020’s Eternal Atake and the subsequent deluxe version.

With rumors of an album coming soon, this steadily rising record is the momentum Uzi needs to make another splash in the rap game.