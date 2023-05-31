Lil Uzi Vert Producer Provides ‘Pink Tape’ Update Amidst Delays

Lil Uzi Vert’s fans have been demanding Pink Tape for almost two years now. Lyle Leduff, one of the 27-year-old’s longtime producers, provided an update that shows they may have to wait a bit longer.

Leduff exchanged Instagram comments with fans on Tuesday (May 30) after one asked “lyle bruh why is Uzi and cannon not giving us pink yet. are the songs fr not that good rn???” While he couldn’t promise music anytime soon, he did say “songs are great. But they wanna make sure its right and not rush it. We all know yall ready for it but we wanna make sure its a classic and not just a bunch of random songs!”

Lyle doubled down on the intention to make a quality set of music, telling another user, “He records 5 a day for the most part. Bruh still gets better and better. Its hard to scale down 1500+ songs to an album.” This may not be what the fans wanted to hear, but given Uzi’s eccentric and unpredictable nature, it is more than they may have gotten from the artist themself.

Lil Uzi Vert previously spoke on their Pink Tape creative process back in March with TMZ Hip Hop, where it was reported that they had over 680 songs recorded. The “Just Wanna Rock” artist addressed being sober throughout the journey, saying, “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more, but like it was. Even better. I could think more clear… instead of my words slurring even though that’s kind of cool… everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music and… just play off the beats. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Pink Tape was first teased back in July 2021 in a now-deleted tweet. If it were to come out this year, the project would close an over three-year hiatus since their last LP Eternal Atake. In the interim, the Philadelphia rapper shared their EP Red & White in July 2022.