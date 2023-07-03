Lil Uzi Vert Skipping Deluxe Version Of ‘Pink Tape’, Ready To Drop Next Album

Lil Uzi Vert is already looking toward the future following the long-awaited release of Pink Tape this past Friday. The 27-year-old revealed their plan to release a whole other LP instead of a deluxe version of their third studio album.

The “Just Wanna Rock” artist dropped the news while playing Call Of Duty this past weekend with a streamer named Kani Rosi.

“Are you going to drop a deluxe?” Rosi asked Uzi in a clip shared on Instagram by DJ Akademiks. “No, I’m going to drop a whole ‘nother album,” the eclectic rapper replied.

This is good news for their fans who had to wait over three years since 2020’s Eternal Atake for a new album. It is worth noting that they followed up Atake one week later with an additional 14 songs on Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV Vs. The World 2. That iteration of the album featured Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, NAV, and more, so they do have some rapport when it comes to promising new music within a short span of time.

They did not confirm a date for this unnamed album.

Pink Tape came out on Friday (June 30) with an exciting reception from fans. The 26-song LP featured Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Bring Me The Horizon, and BabyMetal.

The project showed off Lil Uzi Vert’s affinity for rock and heavy metal, with a cover of System Of A Down’s classic record “Chop Suey!” on “CS.” They also interpolated Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” and Chief Keef’s “Hate Being Sober” on “Mama, I’m Sorry.”

Uzi recently appeared at WWE’s Wrestlemania 39 back in April, and was seemingly inspired to add their vocals to WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme on “Nakamura.” Check out the track below.