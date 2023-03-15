Lil Uzi Vert Says Sobriety Improved The Creative Process While Making ‘Pink Tape’

Lil Uzi Vert is in a new phase of his life centered around sobriety. The 27-year-old says that his creative process during the making of Pink Tape was better as a result of this decision for a variety of reasons.

The “Just Wanna Rock” artist was walking through the streets of Beverly Hills when approached by TMZ Hip Hop about supposedly making over 680 songs while working on Pink Tape. The Philadelphia artist confirmed this and said their friends have been helping them decide which songs will make the album.

The interviewer then transitioned into talking about Uzi’s drug use, as Don Cannon revealed they worked on the album sober. “What was it like doing [the album] sober versus non-sober?” the interviewer asked. The Eternal Atake artist admitted that it was a challenge initially, but they grew accustomed to it after a month.

Lil uzi vert speaks on creating his NEW project while being sober with TMZ pic.twitter.com/TV68Q5fR2t — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 15, 2023

“I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more, but like it was. Even better. I could think more clear […] instead of my words slurring even though that’s kind of cool […] everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music and […] just play off the beats. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

The 2016 XXL Freshman also shared some words of encouragement with other rappers who feel they need drugs to make music. “It’s the best thing to do, it’ll change your life. And you’ll look better,” they said with a smirk.

Of course, it’s not a Lil Uzi Vert interview without some humor. The interviewer asked what they planned to do with what is left of the 680 songs after Pink Tape comes out. “Um…give ’em to charity,” Uzi responded. “Are you going to give them to other rappers to put out?” she asked in a follow-up question. “They need ’em,” the GRAMMY nominee slyly replied.

Lil uzi vert gets asked about a song he previewed at Rolling Loud by TMZ please be honest. how do y’all feel about this ? pic.twitter.com/kzXNeAkAz3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 13, 2023

The enigmatic rapper recently had to clear up some allegations that they worship satan. At Rolling Loud California, they previewed a song that says “make a City Girl believe in Satan” in reference to his girlfriend JT. “Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say so,” they told TMZ.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”