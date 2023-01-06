Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna Sued For $1M Over “Strawberry Peels” Sample

Lil Uzi Vert’s 2020 song “Strawberry Peels” from his second studio album Eternal Asake is now being hit with a $1,000,000 lawsuit.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZHipHop, the Wheezy-produced Young Thug and Gunna assisted-track samples Blackout’s 1995 song called “Dim Da Lights.” The Mississippi producer, YSL rappers, Atlantic Records and Generation Now are also being sued by the song’s publishing company, Sun City.

Per outlet, Sun City claims to have not authorized use of the track while also acknowledging “Strawberry Peels'” success over the years. Reportedly, the track amassed over 39,000,000 Spotify streams and over 4,000,000 plays on YouTube. The publishing company has been left to believe that Uzi’s single has made well over $1,000,000 dollars in revenue. The company is suing for the same amount.

As of publication, Lil Uzi Vert’s team, YSL Records, Atlantic Records or Generation Now have not provided an update on their stance in the lawsuit.

The suit adds to Thug and Gunna’s recent legal woes, as they were charged in a 2022 RICO sweep along with 28 other YSL members. Incarcerated since March of last year, the DS4Ever rapper recently walked out of Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Dec. 14. Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy — better known as an Alford plea. Young Thug remains behind bars as he awaits his trial set to start this month.

Listen to “Strawberry Peels” below and Blackout’s “Dim Da Lights above. Do you hear the sample?