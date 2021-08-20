Lil Wayne Calls Rich The Kid The “G.O.A.T” Hip-Hop Skateboarder

Credited with helping bridge the gap between skate culture and mainstream hip-hop, when asked if he’s the greatest skateboarder in the rap game on a preview of a forthcoming episode of the Players Day Off podcast, Lil Wayne bestows the honor upon Rich The Kid, who impressed Weezy with his ability to pull off tricks in style.

“No, I am trying to tell you man,” the New Orleans native humbly admitted when Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller asks of his rank among the greatest skate fanatics in hip-hop. “I’m trying to tell you, I’m bout to tell you bruh—they got people who don’t be wanting to show they skills for real until they get around me. Man, I’ma expose you, man. First of all, Rich The Kid—man, the man skate with three watches on. Man, that’s just that though.”

Upon catching wind of Weezy’s comments, Rich The Kid, 29, reposted the clip on his own Instagram account, giving his thanks to the “Lollipop” rapper for mentioning him in such high regard. “Damn the goat @liltunechi luv u twin we bout to fu*k these ppl up I’m honored to be apart,” he captioned the video.

In addition to the “New Freezer” rapper, Weezy also gave props to a name that most fans wouldn’t expect to hear pop up in the conversation: YG.

“I’m serious man,” said the 38-year-old of his Compton counterpart’s skateboarding prowess. “Man the hardest ni*ga in the world. I’m just sitting there like, ‘Man this man bloated out.’”

Other topics discussed in the preview clip include Waller getting his “Welcome to the NFL” moment in the form of a bone-crushing hit from former Cleveland Browns safety Donte Whitner, and Weezy’s influence and embrace of the younger rap generation.