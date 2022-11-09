Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is “Best Competition” For Young Money In A ‘Verzuz’

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; Jay-Z attends the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

According to Hip-Hop royalty Lil Wayne, if Young Money were to ever enter a Verzuz battle, Roc-A-Fella would be their “best competition.”

While visiting the More To It podcast with host Marcellus Wiley, Weezy revealed who his roster of artists could go up against for the ultimate track-for-track music battle. Many fans have anticipated the New Orleans icon going head-to-head with someone, speculating that Jay-Z would be best fit.

When asked who would “give the people what they want?” by the former NFL player, Wayne denied the offerings of No Limit, Death Row, Bad Boy, and Quality Control as potential adversaries.

“I would say, the best competition, I’m going to have to go with Roc-A-Fella,” Lil Wayne declared in the clip below.

With both record labels boasting some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop — including Young Money’s Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga and Roc-A-Fella’s Jay-Z, Kanye West, Cam’ron, Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel — this Verzuz would be one for the books.

“The greatest rapper of all time Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter,” Wayne praised the soon-to-be 53 year old more into the interview. “When you do this rapping thing, obviously like football, every sport is different. You play hockey, I’m sure they got something that they only know about. Something that they probably can’t explain, but only they know. That thing in rap, that we only know in rap, he has that. He’s the Tom Brady of that.”

Let’s not stand clear of the fact that Lil Wayne is a G.O.A.T in his own right. Recently, Missy Elliot gave Tha Carter series’ rapper his flowers as he joined her in celebration of her unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

In a tweet, the Virginia native was loud about Wayne’s success in Hip-Hop, covering the 40-year-old MC in compliments.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently,” the “Work It” artist wrote on Twitter. “YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate.”

As of now, a Verzuz has not been mapped out for Young Money to go against Roc-A-Fella.