Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album

Lil Wayne has announced his plans to release the sixth installment in his Tha Carter album series.

After teasing the news during a live performance this past weekend, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is indeed on the way and posted an Instagram video on Saturday (Aug 6). “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he tells his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”

Tha Carter VI will be Weezy’s first album release in over two years, with his last full-length offering, Funeral, released in January 2020. His 13th studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving Wayne his fifth album to peak on the chart. Other albums from the veteran that have achieved that feat include Tha Carter III, I Am Not a Human Being, Tha Carter IV, and Tha Carter V.

This weekend, Lil Wayne appeared alongside Young Money alums Nicki Minaj and Drake at the latter’s latest edition of his OVO Fest in Toronto. The highly-anticipated reunion, which followed individual sets by the three stars, saw the trio perform hit collaborations from the Young Money catalog like “Bedrock,” “Up All Night,” “The Motto,” “Moment For Life” and “HYFR.”

Watch a clip of their performance below.



